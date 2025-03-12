Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $53.02.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

