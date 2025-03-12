Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,204 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after acquiring an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,777,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

