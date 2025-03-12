Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

