Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,955,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

About Lantheus

Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

