Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 640,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

