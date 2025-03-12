Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.