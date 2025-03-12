Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 329,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,485,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

