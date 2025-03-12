Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

