Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $202.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

