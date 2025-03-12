Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $16,979,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6,563.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.