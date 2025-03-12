Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 25,190 Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCV)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLCV stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

About Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value ETF (FLCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies that are deemed undervalued within the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FLCV was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

