Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $6,102,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.