Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,198 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

