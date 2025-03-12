ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $36.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 21,957,333 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8168 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
