ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $36.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 21,957,333 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8168 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

