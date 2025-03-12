ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $41.82. 343,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 958,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

