ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 53109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.88.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

