ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 53109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.88.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
