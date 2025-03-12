Promising Esports Stocks To Watch Now – March 11th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in companies that operate within the competitive gaming industry, such as game developers, streaming platforms, event organizers, and sponsors. These stocks provide investors exposure to the rapidly growing esports market, which is fueled by increasing viewership, expanding tournament circuits, and evolving digital engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 2,093,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.44. 205,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,268. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $187.78. 43,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average of $215.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 150,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.00. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Recommended Stories