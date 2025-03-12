Promising Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – March 12th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies based in China, offering investors ownership in these firms and access to China’s dynamic market. They are primarily traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, although some Chinese companies also list on foreign exchanges, exposing investors to both domestic and international market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.11. The stock had a trading volume of 326,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,023. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. 812,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded down $13.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,229.88. 50,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,530. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,295.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. 273,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,689. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,964. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.87.

