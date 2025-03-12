Promising Apparel Stocks To Watch Today – March 9th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Honeywell International, JD.com, Target, and Burlington Stores are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the design, production, and retail of clothing and related accessories. These stocks are often influenced by trends, seasonal consumer demand, and broader economic conditions, making them a notable component of the consumer discretionary sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $62.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $964.31. 5,505,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,651. The company has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.91. 3,838,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.07. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.52. 5,682,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,632. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.11. 8,048,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $17.67 on Friday, hitting $239.98. 3,592,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

See Also