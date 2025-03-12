Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 14,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

