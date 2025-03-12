Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 762.1% from the February 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
PHPRF remained flat at C$1.19 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.23.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
