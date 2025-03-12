Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.16 ($0.05), with a volume of 9174595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.86. The stock has a market cap of £26.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.02.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

