PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,813 shares of company stock worth $19,131,375. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

