PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RY opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

