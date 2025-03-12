PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

