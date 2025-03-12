PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,595 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 395,478 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 812,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394,588 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

