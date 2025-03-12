PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.30 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.60 and its 200 day moving average is $463.84.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.