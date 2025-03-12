PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.74.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

