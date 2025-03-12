Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Plastic2Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS PTOI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 92,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,162. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Plastic2Oil
