Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OTCMKTS PTOI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 92,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,162. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

