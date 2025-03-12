Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 7,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

