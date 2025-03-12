Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 47.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after buying an additional 119,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,041 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 1.1 %

Pinterest stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,322,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,493.33. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.