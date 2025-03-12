Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.76. 26,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,107. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm has a market cap of C$275.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Brent Fryk acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,500 shares of company stock worth $70,432. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

