Physiomics (LON:PYC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 1370689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Physiomics Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £882,200.40, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative net margin of 106.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

