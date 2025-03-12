Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading 20.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 1,162,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 776,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Phoenix Copper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.

About Phoenix Copper

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.