Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

