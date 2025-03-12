PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PABGet Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17. 9,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.