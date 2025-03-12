PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17. 9,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

