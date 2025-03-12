PFG Advisors Sells 2,088 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

