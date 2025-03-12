PFG Advisors Sells 1,548 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

