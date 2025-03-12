PFG Advisors Purchases 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

