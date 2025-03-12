PFG Advisors Has $4.11 Million Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

