PFG Advisors Has $3.70 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 312.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

