PFG Advisors Buys 7,061 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $190.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $893.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

