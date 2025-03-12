PFG Advisors Buys 4,961 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

