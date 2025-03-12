PFG Advisors Acquires 5,912 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

