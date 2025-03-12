Peter Alan Lacey Buys 200,000 Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
Peter Alan Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Peter Alan Lacey sold 96,464 shares of Hemostemix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$16,881.20.
Hemostemix Trading Down 4.0 %
HEM opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
