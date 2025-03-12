Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $207,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $314.75 and a one year high of $545.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.07 and its 200 day moving average is $450.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

