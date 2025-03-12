Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,579,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $317.24 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

