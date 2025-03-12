Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

