Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,168 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 13,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $145.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $21,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,744,323.20. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,214,409.80. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

