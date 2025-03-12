PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.69 and last traded at $159.33. Approximately 2,300,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,437,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

